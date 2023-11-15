copy link
Celestia Token TIA Surges 20% With $830 Million Trading Volume
2023-11-15 03:53
According to Foresight News, Celestia token TIA experienced a 20% increase today, with a total spot trading volume of $830 million. Binance's spot market led the way with a trading volume of $250 million, ranking first. Bitget's spot market followed with a trading volume of $76 million, securing the second position. OKX's spot market came in third with a trading volume of $57 million.
