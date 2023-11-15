Immutable zkEVM To Undergo Reconstruction And Transition To Geth-Based Client

According to Foresight News, Immutable has announced that the Immutable zkEVM will be reconstructed on November 20th, transitioning to a Geth-based client. During the reconstruction period, which will last from November 20th to 23rd Eastern Time, the testnet and its services will be unavailable for three days. The team will use this time to upgrade their fiat gateway, DEX integration, EVM monitoring, and transaction relayers. The testnet and all its features are expected to be fully operational by November 24th.

