Uphold Awards 20,000 XRP to Giveaway Winner, Plans 50,000 XRP Giveaway in November

According to CryptoPotato, New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has awarded 20,000 XRP to Oregon resident Daniel Z. as the winner of its October giveaway. Initially, the giveaway was set at 10,000 XRP, but Uphold doubled the amount after partnering with Ripple. The exchange has also announced a giveaway for November, with the winner set to receive 50,000 XRP, equivalent to over $32,000 at current rates. Participants in Uphold's November sweepstakes can increase their chances of winning by making trades on the platform, with each $20 trade providing an entry. Analysts predict a rise in XRP's price, with potential peaks of $1.40 by year-end and $0.87 by November 19, depending on overcoming resistance levels. Some analysts believe that XRP's recent price increase is the beginning of a further rally that could take the asset to higher peaks before the end of 2023.

View full text