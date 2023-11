Rootstock Grants Program Launches Third Round With $2.5 Million Funding

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Rootstock, a Bitcoin smart contract protocol, has announced the official launch of the third round of its Rootstock Grants Program. The program will provide a total of $2.5 million in support for selected crypto projects. The application deadline for this round of funding is November 17th. Successful Web3 projects will also receive additional guidance and marketing support.