copy link
create picture
more
Rootstock Grants Program Launches Third Round With $2.5 Million Funding
Binance News
2023-11-15 02:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Rootstock, a Bitcoin smart contract protocol, has announced the official launch of the third round of its Rootstock Grants Program. The program will provide a total of $2.5 million in support for selected crypto projects. The application deadline for this round of funding is November 17th. Successful Web3 projects will also receive additional guidance and marketing support.
View full text