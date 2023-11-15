copy link
MetaMask Fixes Error in Mobile App Version 7.9.0, Urges Users to Upgrade
Binance News
2023-11-15 02:42
According to Foresight News, the MetaMask team has fixed an error in the MetaMask mobile application version 7.9.0 and is urging users to upgrade their mobile clients to the latest version 7.10.0 immediately. The vulnerability affected a small portion of users in the mobile app version 7.9.0, causing some transactions to not execute as expected, potentially occurring on different chains. MetaMask stated that users might be affected by this error if their transaction view on MetaMask Mobile shows submitted old transactions or transactions that are no longer visible, and if the transactions never appeared on Etherscan.
