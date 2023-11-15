Stratis Announces Community Approval for EVM Layer1 Network Launch and Token Swap

According to Foresight News, blockchain technology company Stratis has announced that its community has voted in favor of launching the EVM Layer1 network. The next step will be a token swap in December. The original token, STRAX, will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio for STRAT, which will serve as the native token for the network. The community's approval of the proposal marks a significant milestone for Stratis, as it moves forward with its plans to expand its ecosystem and enhance its blockchain capabilities. The EVM Layer1 network will provide a more robust and scalable platform for developers and users, while the token swap will help streamline the transition to the new network and ensure a smooth experience for all participants. As Stratis continues to innovate and grow, the successful implementation of the EVM Layer1 network and token swap will be crucial in maintaining its position as a leading blockchain technology provider. The community's support and involvement in the decision-making process demonstrate the strong commitment to the project's success and the potential for further advancements in the future.

