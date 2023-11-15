BC Technology Group Resumes Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group, the parent company of licensed Hong Kong virtual asset exchange OSL, resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. The stock closed at 4.92 Hong Kong dollars before resuming trading, opening at 4.97 Hong Kong dollars today. It surged to 5.1 Hong Kong dollars at one point, but is currently trading at 4.61 Hong Kong dollars, a decline of 6.3%.

