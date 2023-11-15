Indian Supreme Court Rejects Petition Seeking Cryptocurrency Regulation Guidelines

According to Foresight News, the Indian Supreme Court has refused to accept a petition seeking guidelines for regulating cryptocurrency trading and mining from the government and relevant authorities. The petitioner, Manu Prashant Wig, is a director of Blue Fox Motion Picture Limited, the entity behind cryptocurrency exchange Tokenz Limited. Wig is currently under judicial custody on charges of 'inducing people to invest in a scheme'. The court's decision highlights the ongoing uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrency regulation in India. Despite the growing popularity of digital currencies, the Indian government has yet to establish clear guidelines for their use and regulation. This has led to confusion among investors and businesses, who are unsure of the legal status of cryptocurrencies in the country. As the debate over cryptocurrency regulation continues, it remains to be seen whether the Indian government will take steps to provide clearer guidelines for the industry in the future. Until then, the legal status of cryptocurrencies in India will likely remain uncertain.

