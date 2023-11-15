Ankr Partners With Optimism To Launch Rollup As A Service For Enterprises And Developers

According to Foresight News, decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider Ankr has partnered with Optimism to launch Rollup as a Service (RaaS). This collaboration will enable enterprises and developers to quickly customize and deploy dedicated OP chains, which will inherit the technical and governance advantages of the ecosystem's superchains. Ankr will provide engineering and infrastructure for this new solution, offering a convenient way to launch new OP chains. Various RaaS features include blockchain engineering, Rollup infrastructure, development tools, security and auditing, and ongoing support, making it easier for developers to launch and manage Rollups. This partnership aims to streamline the process for businesses and developers, allowing them to take advantage of the benefits offered by the decentralized blockchain ecosystem.

