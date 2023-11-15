Layer2 Network Base Completes Canyon Hard Fork on Goerli and Sepolia Testnets

According to Foresight News, Layer2 network Base has announced the successful completion of the Canyon hard fork on the Goerli and Sepolia testnets. Canyon is the next major network upgrade following the Regolith version of OP Stack, with the aim of reducing the rate of change in basic fees, modifying the way the network handles closed channels to improve reliability, allowing access to common contracts (create2deployer) across all OP networks, and adding support for Shanghai and Capella.

