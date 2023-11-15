SEC to Decide on Bitcoin Spot ETFs Submitted by Hashdex and Franklin, Analyst Predicts 90% Approval Chance by 2024

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated on platform X that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will make a decision on the Bitcoin spot ETFs submitted by Hashdex and Franklin on November 17, and on Global X's Bitcoin spot ETF on November 21. Seyffart believes that the SEC is likely to delay the decision. However, he still thinks there is a 90% chance that the 19b-4 documents related to the review of Bitcoin spot ETF applications will be approved before January 10, 2024.

View full text