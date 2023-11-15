Arbitrum Announces Security Council Election Results and Updates Safe Multisig

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has announced that the election results for its Security Council have taken effect, and the Safe multisig has been updated with the addresses of the six elected members. The elected members of the Arbitrum Security Council include Patrick McCorry from the Arbitrum Foundation, 0xhombre who is the Tech Lead at PlutusDAO, John Morrow, the Co-founder of Gauntlet, Omer, the CEO of Chaos Labs, Harry Kalodner from Offchain Labs, and Matt Fiebach, a Research Analyst at Blockworks.

