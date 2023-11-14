Unix Gaming and Avalanche Sponsor $1 Million Gaming Tournament on Owned Platform

According to Decrypt, crypto startup Unix Gaming and sponsors, including the Avalanche blockchain, are funding a gaming tournament with $1 million worth of total prizes via Unix's blockchain gaming platform, Owned. The tournament, called Game League, began on Monday and will run until December 9. The event features several different games, including major traditional video games and a couple of Web3 titles. Fortnite players have a chance to win prizes valued at roughly $15,000 until Thursday this week by creating an Owned account, capturing funny or epic Fortnite game moments, and posting them to social media while tagging Owned's #GameLeagueFN to enter. On November 23 and 30 and December 7, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) players will be able to compete for their chance to win a portion of Owned's prize pool. Owned has not provided further details on the prizes for CS2 players or how they might enter. Crypto gaming fans also have a chance to win, but specifics on how to enter the competition for these games have not been revealed. Players of Gala Games' NFT-based MOBA game Spider Tanks will be eligible to win prizes this Thursday and Friday. On November 24, players of the upcoming NFT card game Parallel can participate in Game League. From November 26 to 28, NFT holders jumping into the Unioverse game experience in development will be eligible to win. MagicCraft and Metalcore are also among the blockchain games listed with specific participation dates for players.

