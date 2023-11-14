Uniswap Labs Launches Android App With Enhanced Security And Multichain Functionality

According to Coincu, Uniswap Labs has officially launched its Uniswap Android app, extending access to decentralized exchange features beyond iOS. The release follows a closed beta on October 12 and aims to expand Uniswap's reach beyond the initial iOS release in April. With Android devices commanding over 70% of the global market share, this move complements the platform's goal to tap into non-American markets. Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange by trade volume, currently processes over $2.11 billion in daily volume. The protocol boasts a total value locked of $3.63 billion, with its native token, UNI, holding a market cap of $3.92 billion, according to DeFiLlama. The Uniswap wallet offers seamless token swapping across various chains, including Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and BNB Chain, with plans for integrating more networks in the future. Notably, transactions are safeguarded by an MEV blocker, providing swap protection by placing transactions in a private pool. This measure prevents frontrunning and sandwich attacks, enhancing security for users. The Uniswap wallet's journey to public availability involved testing by interested users in batches before the official release, allowing participants to provide valuable feedback and ensuring a robust and user-friendly experience for the broader Android user base.

View full text