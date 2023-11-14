Fake Filing on Delaware's Division of Corporations to Be Referred to Department of Justice

According to Cointelegraph, a fake filing published on the State of Delaware's Division of Corporations on November 13 will be referred to the Delaware Department of Justice. A spokesperson for the Delaware Department of State confirmed in a statement on November 14 that the false filing, which claimed that asset manager BlackRock registered an 'iShares XRP Trust', would be referred to state authorities. The registration appeared as a listing on the state's Division of Corporations on November 13 and momentarily caused the price of XRP to surge roughly 12% before losing its gains when the falsehood was revealed. This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

