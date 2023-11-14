Buy Crypto
OMG Token Rises to Six-Month High Following Vitalik Buterin's Blog Post on Plasma

Binance News
2023-11-14 16:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the native token of the OMG Network, OMG, climbed to a six-month high after Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin published a blog post discussing the potential of Plasma technology to reduce transaction fees and improve security. The token rallied 16% to $0.77. In his blog post titled 'Exit games for EVM validiums: the return of Plasma,' Buterin stated that Plasma allows for the sidestepping of data availability questions, significantly reducing transaction fees and providing a security upgrade for chains that would otherwise be validiums. OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGO, was among the first layer-2 scaling products when it debuted with an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017. It aimed to increase the efficiency of the Ethereum blockchain by using Plasma, a framework that bundles transactions together off of Ethereum and segments them into 'child chains.' Plasma has largely been replaced over the years by Ethereum rollups, which also take transactions off the main chain before sending the data back to the network. However, Buterin believes Plasma still has a role to play, noting that now is an 'excellent opportunity to re-explore this design space, and come up with even more effective constructions to simplify the developer experience and protect users' funds.' OMG Token reached a record high of $25.4 in January 2018 as the positive narrative around Plasma began to proliferate. It has since lost more than 97% of its value following the emergence of rollups like Arbitrum, Optimism, and zero-knowledge rollups like Mina and Dusk Network.
