Uniswap Wallet Launches for Android Users with Multi-Chain Support and MEV Protection

Binance News
2023-11-14 15:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the Uniswap wallet is now available for all Android users after its beta launch in October. The wallet allows users to swap tokens between multiple chains, including Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and BNB Chain, with more networks to be integrated in the future. Swaps will be protected by an MEV blocker that offers swap protection, placing transactions into a private transaction pool to prevent frontrunning and sandwich attacks. Uniswap is currently the largest decentralized exchange by trade volume, processing over $1.5 billion in daily volume. The protocol has a total value locked of $3.6 billion, and the market cap of its native token, UNI, is $3.9 billion, according to DeFiLlama. Callil Capuozzo, the vice president of design at Uniswap Labs, told Blockworks that the new wallet will launch with functionality for six different languages and 18 different currencies. The Uniswap Labs team has been working on ways to rely less on inaccurate machine translations to provide a better user experience for its customers worldwide. Small tweaks around the swap flow have also been made, Capuozzo added. Prior to its official release, the Uniswap wallet had been tested by interested users in batches, who were able to sign up, test the wallet, and provide feedback where necessary. This was to ensure error and crash rates on the app stayed stable, Capuzzo said. The Uniswap wallet first launched on the Apple Store in April this year, and although the number of downloads is unclear, it currently has over 600 ratings in the Apple Store.
