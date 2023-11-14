Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Announces Second Edition of Shib Magazine and 3,000 NFT Giveaway

Binance News
2023-11-14 15:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Shiba Inu team has announced the upcoming release of the second edition of The Shib Magazine, along with a giveaway of 3,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to lucky winners. The team also hinted at a collaboration with a well-known athlete in the second edition of the magazine. Social media users have speculated that the athlete could be a renowned boxer like Mike Tyson or Manny Pacquiao, both of whom have previous engagements in the crypto world. Shiba Inu's market performance has seen significant gains in the past 30 days, attributed to market trends, its token burning program, and the development of Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain solution. Launched in August, Shibarium has reached multiple milestones, including over 1.5 million blocks on the network and nearly 4 million total wallets.
View full text