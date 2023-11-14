Shiba Inu Announces Second Edition of Shib Magazine and 3,000 NFT Giveaway

According to CryptoPotato, the Shiba Inu team has announced the upcoming release of the second edition of The Shib Magazine, along with a giveaway of 3,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to lucky winners. The team also hinted at a collaboration with a well-known athlete in the second edition of the magazine. Social media users have speculated that the athlete could be a renowned boxer like Mike Tyson or Manny Pacquiao, both of whom have previous engagements in the crypto world. Shiba Inu's market performance has seen significant gains in the past 30 days, attributed to market trends, its token burning program, and the development of Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain solution. Launched in August, Shibarium has reached multiple milestones, including over 1.5 million blocks on the network and nearly 4 million total wallets.

