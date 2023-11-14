Disney Partners with Dapper Labs to Launch NFT Collectibles Platform Disney Pinnacle

According to Decrypt, entertainment giant Disney is partnering with NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs to launch a new NFT collectibles platform called Disney Pinnacle. The platform will offer digital collectibles inspired by physical pins sold at Disney theme parks, featuring characters and properties from Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars. The NFTs will be minted on the Flow blockchain, the same network used by NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day. In an interview with Decrypt, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou mentioned characters such as Buzz Lightyear and Woody from 'Toy Story', Disney Princesses, and Darth Vader from 'Star Wars' as some of the collectibles that will be available. However, Marvel characters were not mentioned in the announcement. Disney Pinnacle is designed for mobile devices and will have an updated economy design, balancing accessibility for everyday fans and limited edition assets for high-end collectors. The platform is currently opening up its waitlist, with plans to gradually onboard users for beta testing before a full launch. No timeline has been established for the public rollout.

