Introducing Rise 'n' Crypto: A Daily Podcast Covering Essential Crypto News

According to Cointelegraph, Rise 'n' Crypto is a new daily podcast hosted by Robert Baggs that covers the most recent and important news, insights, and stories in the cryptocurrency world. The podcast aims to provide a concise recap of essential information, airing every morning at 9am EST from Monday to Friday. Cointelegraph's 24/7 news coverage, unbiased insights, and wealth of research and data are distilled into the podcast, which covers market-moving events, legal drama, new fintech, and the highs and lows of the crypto space. Listeners can stay ahead of the curve in crypto by following or subscribing to Rise 'n' Crypto on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or their favorite platform. The podcast covers everything from the biggest market-shaking stories to the fascinating and quirky events of the past 24 hours. For those interested in more informative podcasts, Cointelegraph's full catalog can be found on the Cointelegraph Podcasts page.

