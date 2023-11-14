Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Inflation Data for October Better Than Expected, Bitcoin Price Rises

Binance News
2023-11-14 13:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, U.S. inflation data for October showed better-than-expected results, with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) remaining flat for the month, compared to economist forecasts of a 0.1% rise. The core rate increased by 0.2%, beating expectations of 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was higher by 3.2% versus expectations of 3.3% and 3.7% in September. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.2% in October against forecasts of 0.3% and September's 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was higher by 4.0% versus 4.1% expected and 4.1% in September. Following the news, the price of bitcoin (BTC) increased by nearly 1% to just under $36,700. Although headline CPI inflation has been declining for months, it has remained above the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2% target. Additionally, the core rate had consistently stayed above 4% for several months. Federal Reserve members have hinted at the possibility of one more rate hike before ending the current 20-month monetary tightening cycle. Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, called the data 'good news' and noted that core goods prices actually declined 0.2% in October. He also predicted more disinflation moving forward, especially as shelter costs ease into mid-2024. Prior to the report, traders estimated an 86% chance the Federal Reserve would hold rates steady at its next meeting in mid-December, and a 75% chance of a continued pause at the January meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. After the data release, the odds of a December pause rose to 99.5% and for a January pause to 95.6%.
View full text