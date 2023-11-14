copy link
Tether Market Cap Grows by $22 Billion While USDC Declines by $21 Billion
Binance News
2023-11-14 13:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tether advisor Gabor Gurbacs recently tweeted that over the past year, the market capitalization of USDT has increased by $22 billion, while the market capitalization of USDC has decreased by $21 billion.
