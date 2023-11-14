StaFi Launches DAO Governance Phase0 To Improve Transparency

According to Foresight News, liquidity staking protocol StaFi has released DAO Governance Phase0, with the primary goal of enhancing transparency within the community by providing up-to-date information on the current status of DAO funds and rToken revenue. Various security measures, including multi-signature authentication, will be implemented to ensure the safety of DAO assets. Currently, direct on-chain governance is not available, and discussions are ongoing regarding whether governance should take place on the StaFi chain or Ethereum.

