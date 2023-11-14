copy link
StaFi Launches DAO Governance Phase0 To Improve Transparency
2023-11-14 12:28
According to Foresight News, liquidity staking protocol StaFi has released DAO Governance Phase0, with the primary goal of enhancing transparency within the community by providing up-to-date information on the current status of DAO funds and rToken revenue. Various security measures, including multi-signature authentication, will be implemented to ensure the safety of DAO assets. Currently, direct on-chain governance is not available, and discussions are ongoing regarding whether governance should take place on the StaFi chain or Ethereum.
