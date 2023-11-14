ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Launches Second Wave of Voyage Activities

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea has launched the second wave of its Voyage activities (Wave 2), which will continue until November 22 at 20:00. Users can fully explore the Linea cross-chain bridge ecosystem during this time. As previously reported by Foresight News, Linea collaborated with Intract to launch the DeFi Voyage event, which consists of 10 waves of activities and 10 core tasks. Users can interact with over 80 DApps to participate in the activities.

