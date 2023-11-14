copy link
create picture
more
Circle Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to Launch on Cosmos Ecosystem's Noble Chain
Binance News
2023-11-14 11:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) is set to launch on the Cosmos ecosystem's Noble chain on November 28. This will enable users to migrate USDC between blockchains in a single transaction. Any user on a blockchain that supports CCTP will be able to transfer assets to Noble.
View full text