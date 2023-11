Circle Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to Launch on Cosmos Ecosystem's Noble Chain

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) is set to launch on the Cosmos ecosystem's Noble chain on November 28. This will enable users to migrate USDC between blockchains in a single transaction. Any user on a blockchain that supports CCTP will be able to transfer assets to Noble.