HIVE Blockchain To Purchase 4800 S19K Pro Miners From Bitmain
Binance News
2023-11-14 11:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, HIVE Blockchain has signed a purchase agreement with Bitmain to acquire 4800 S19K Pro mining machines to improve Bitcoin mining efficiency. The batch of equipment is expected to be delivered within 30 days. This will add approximately 652 PH/s of computing power. In the past six months, HIVE has already purchased 3,100 S19XP machines.
