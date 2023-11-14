Cryptocurrency Group BGX Invests in OSL Parent Company BC Technology Group

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency group BGX has made a strategic investment in Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange OSL's parent company, BC Technology Group. The subscription amount for the new shares is approximately HKD 710 million, and the transaction is currently pending shareholder approval. Previously, Foresight News reported that BC Technology Group suspended trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and applied for a temporary halt in trading to issue an announcement regarding the issuance of new shares, which constituted insider information.

View full text