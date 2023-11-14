copy link
Standard Chartered's Venture Arm Launches Blockchain Division Libeara
2023-11-14 10:56
According to Foresight News, Standard Chartered Bank's venture arm has introduced a new blockchain division called Libeara. As a technology service provider, Libeara aims to assist in the tokenization of traditional financial instruments, reducing the need for intermediary institutions typically involved in such transactions. This will help improve the efficiency of asset trading and lower costs.
