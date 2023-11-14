MeWe Migrates 170,000 Users to Web3 Following Frequency Blockchain Integration

According to CoinDesk, social networking app MeWe has successfully migrated around 170,000 of its users to Web3 without disrupting their experience, following its integration with the Frequency blockchain. In April, at Consensus 2023, MeWe announced its adoption of the Polkadot parachain Frequency to bring self-sovereign blockchain-based identities to its 20 million users. The Frequency blockchain evolved from the work of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), which enables applications to deliver Web3 features to users. DSNP was supported by Project Liberty, a non-profit funded by real estate billionaire Frank McCourt, as a means of disrupting the Web2 social-network paradigm of platforms like Facebook and X, formerly Twitter. In an announcement, McCourt stated, 'MeWe is showing the industry how forward-thinking platforms can offer the benefits of Web3, including the ability to reclaim their digital rights and data, without disrupting the user experience.'

