Singapore Crypto Investment Platform Bake Cuts Workforce by 50 Employees

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based cryptocurrency investment platform Bake has laid off approximately 50 employees, reducing its team size to around 120 members. The move aims to achieve a sustainable balance between income and expenses, without cutting back on vertical business directions. Discussions regarding potential changes in the organization's leadership have been ongoing, but nothing has been confirmed or determined so far. Once a decision is made, it will be communicated internally before being made public. If a leadership transition occurs, it will not happen suddenly and will prioritize business continuity through handover and transition plans.

