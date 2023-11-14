copy link
LayerZero Labs Launches Value Attribution Solution ColorTrace
Binance News
2023-11-14 10:13
According to Foresight News, LayerZero Labs has introduced a value attribution solution called ColorTrace. This technology can attribute alternative tokens (coloring) to the original entity (coin caster) for fair tracking of any form of contribution to the protocol's success. It helps achieve equitable distribution of revenue, alliance programs, referral links, and many other common real-world applications.
