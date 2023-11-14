Arbitrum Ecosystem DEX Camelot to Launch Incentive Program with 3 Million ARB Tokens

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum ecosystem decentralized exchange (DEX) Camelot is set to launch a three-month incentive program on November 15th at 1:00 AM. The program will distribute a total of 3 million ARB tokens across more than 60 liquidity pools and involve over 45 partners. The incentive program aims to encourage users to participate in the Arbitrum ecosystem and contribute to its growth. By offering rewards in the form of ARB tokens, Camelot hopes to attract more users and partners to its platform, ultimately strengthening the overall ecosystem.

