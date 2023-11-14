Majority of Web3 Games Struggle with Low User Engagement, Report Reveals

According to Coincu, a recent report by Footprint has raised concerns about the sustainability of the Web3 game industry. The data shows that out of 2,651 Web3 games, 73.1% or 1,937 games had fewer than 10 active users in October. This has led to questions about the viability of the sector and the potential implications for developers and investors. However, the report also highlighted that 38 games, primarily on the Polygon network, managed to attract over 1,000 active users, demonstrating that success is possible in the challenging landscape. The contrast between the majority of games with low user engagement and the few thriving on platforms like Polygon suggests that developers and stakeholders may need to reevaluate their strategies to improve user engagement and overall sustainability. As the Web3 game industry faces these revelations, a deeper understanding of user behavior, marketing strategies, and platform dynamics will be crucial for its continued growth. Footprint's report serves as a wake-up call for the industry to address these challenges and work towards a more robust and sustainable future.

View full text