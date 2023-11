Celsius Transfers 5,160 ETH to FalconX

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring data reveals that Celsius has transferred 5,160 ETH, worth approximately $10.63 million, to FalconX. This comes after Celsius had previously moved a significant amount of tokens to exchanges and FalconX just five days ago.