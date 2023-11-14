copy link
Celsius Transfers 5,160 ETH to FalconX
Binance News
2023-11-14 08:48
According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring data reveals that Celsius has transferred 5,160 ETH, worth approximately $10.63 million, to FalconX. This comes after Celsius had previously moved a significant amount of tokens to exchanges and FalconX just five days ago.
