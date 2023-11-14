Hex Trust to Provide Custody Services for STASIS EURO Stablecoin EURS

According to Foresight News, digital asset custodian Hex Trust will provide custody services for the STASIS EURO stablecoin EURS. The partnership aims to enhance the security and accessibility of the EURS stablecoin for institutional investors. Hex Trust is a leading provider of bank-grade custody solutions for digital assets, offering secure storage and management services for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. The collaboration with STASIS EURO will enable the company to expand its offerings and cater to the growing demand for stablecoin custody services. STASIS EURO's EURS is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, providing a digital alternative to traditional fiat currencies. It allows users to transact and store value with the stability of the Euro, while leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology. The addition of Hex Trust's custody services will further strengthen the security and reliability of the EURS stablecoin for its users.

