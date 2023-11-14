MEV Attack Used to Purchase and Sell GROK Tokens

According to Foresight News, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an individual used a MEV attack to purchase 9.65 billion GROK tokens for approximately 0.6 ETH from seven different addresses. The attacker then sold GROK tokens from five addresses, receiving 0.8 ETH in return. The individual currently holds 2.75 billion GROK tokens, valued at $3.4 million based on current prices, making them the 6th and 7th largest holders of the cryptocurrency.

