Solana Foundation Announces Winners of 2023 Hyperdrive Hackathon Asia-Pacific Region

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced the winners of the Solana 2023 Hyperdrive Hackathon Asia-Pacific region at the Hong Kong Hacker House. Eleven projects covering various tracks such as AI, DeFi, and Gaming will receive an additional $30,000 in exclusive Asia-Pacific region prizes. The first prize winner is Magipop, followed by MoveFlow and Frontier Realm Zero, which won second prize. The third prize winners include Trade or Bust, MingForgeX, and Desig Protocol. Additionally, five projects received participation awards: Trekn, Storylok, Gasilin, PocketDAO, and Blockto.

