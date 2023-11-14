Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australian Taxation Office Clarifies Capital Gains Tax Treatment for DeFi and Wrapped Tokens

Binance News
2023-11-14 08:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued guidance on capital gains tax (CGT) treatment of decentralized finance (DeFi) and wrapping crypto tokens for individuals. The ATO intends to continue taxing Australians on capital gains when wrapping and unwrapping tokens. In May 2022, the ATO outlined crypto capital gains as one of four key focus areas. The Australian taxman recently clarified a range of actions considered taxable in its jurisdiction. The transfer of crypto assets to an address that the sender does not control or that already holds a balance will be regarded as a taxable CGT event, according to the ATO. The capital proceeds for the CGT event are equal to the market value of the property received in return for transferring the crypto asset. However, the CGT event will trigger depending on whether the individual recorded a capital gain or loss. A similar approach has been considered for taxing liquidity pool users and providers, and DeFi interest and rewards. In addition, wrapping and unwrapping tokens will also be subject to triggering a CGT event. Chloe White, the managing director of Genesis Block and an advisor to Blockchain Australia, claimed that the ATO is in breach of the technology neutrality principle, which ultimately impacts the financial future of young Australians. In other news, local crypto exchange CoinSpot reportedly got hacked for $2.4 million in a probable private key compromise over at least one of its hot wallets. Etherscan shows a transaction totaling 1,262 Ether (ETH) — worth $2.4 million — was moved from a known CoinSpot wallet to the alleged hacker's wallet. Subsequent investigations found the stolen ETH was being swapped for Bitcoin (BTC) via THORChain and spread out across different wallet addresses.
View full text