Bitcoin Daily Mining Revenue Hits Record $44 Million
Binance News
2023-11-14 08:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trader Ash Crypto has reported that Bitcoin's daily mining revenue reached a record-breaking $44 million. This milestone highlights the growing popularity and value of the digital currency.
