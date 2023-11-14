Solana Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant Program for Chinese-Speaking Region

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced an exclusive grant program for the Chinese-speaking region at the Hong Kong Hacker House. The program offers a total of $1 million in funding to support the development of the Solana ecosystem in the region and provide flexible and comprehensive financial and resource support for developers and start-up projects. The grant program is open to all Solana ecosystem builders from the Chinese-speaking region, and the application channel will be announced on the Solana Chinese X Twitter account.

