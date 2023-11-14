copy link
create picture
more
Solana Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant Program for Chinese-Speaking Region
Binance News
2023-11-14 08:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced an exclusive grant program for the Chinese-speaking region at the Hong Kong Hacker House. The program offers a total of $1 million in funding to support the development of the Solana ecosystem in the region and provide flexible and comprehensive financial and resource support for developers and start-up projects. The grant program is open to all Solana ecosystem builders from the Chinese-speaking region, and the application channel will be announced on the Solana Chinese X Twitter account.
View full text