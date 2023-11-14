copy link
create picture
more
ViewBlock Launches RuneScan Browser for THORChain Decentralized Cross-Chain Protocol
Binance News
2023-11-14 07:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain explorer ViewBlock has introduced a browser called RuneScan for the decentralized cross-chain transaction protocol THORChain. The browser abstracts transactions that only developers would be interested in, such as those related to bifrost and vaults. The transaction status is fully transparent, with all cross-chain exchange details and fees displayed. Transaction memos are also parsed and decoded for ordinary users to view.
View full text