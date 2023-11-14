copy link
SOMESING Secures Additional Investment from DWF Labs for Web3 Music Platform Singverse
Binance News
2023-11-14 06:24
According to Foresight News, SOMESING has signed an investment attraction agreement with DWF Labs. This marks an additional investment in SOMESING by the Web3 ecosystem fund under DWF Labs, which had previously invested in SOMESING last year. The two parties will establish the Web3 music platform Singverse based on their strategic partnership. DWF Labs plans to execute the investment over the next two years and support the expansion of the SOMESING ecosystem.
