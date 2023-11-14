copy link
South Korean Democratic Party to Require Preliminary Candidates to Disclose Cryptocurrency Holdings
2023-11-14 06:22
According to Foresight News, South Korean media outlet hankyung has reported that the South Korean Democratic Party has decided to require preliminary candidates for next year's elections to disclose their virtual asset holdings, including cryptocurrencies. This move comes as the country's government continues to regulate and monitor the growing cryptocurrency market.
