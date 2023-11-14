copy link
South Korea's FSS Forms Virtual Asset Listing Task Force
Binance News
2023-11-14 05:26
According to Foresight News, South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has formed a virtual asset listing task force with external experts. The task force is preparing regulatory standards for listing, maintaining listings, and delisting of virtual assets. They plan to draw conclusions and report to the National Assembly a few months before the implementation of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act in July next year.
