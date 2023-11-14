Hong Kong-Listed Company Boyaa Interactive Seeks Shareholder Approval for Cryptocurrency Purchases

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company Boyaa Interactive's board of directors believes that purchasing and holding cryptocurrencies is an important part of the group's business strategy in the Web3 domain and asset allocation. After careful consideration, the board has proposed seeking shareholder approval to grant authorization for potential cryptocurrency purchases. The authorization would grant the board the right to make potential cryptocurrency purchases within 12 months from the date of the ordinary resolution passed at the shareholders' special general meeting, with a total purchase amount not exceeding $100 million.

View full text