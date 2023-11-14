copy link
Parcl V3 Launches On Solana With Enhanced Features
Binance News
2023-11-14 04:09
According to Foresight News, Parcl, a real estate digitization investment platform based on Solana, has announced the launch of its Parcl V3 version on Solana. The new version comes with a range of enhanced features, including a perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX), cross-margin accounts, unified liquidity provider (LP), and improved liquidity provider protection. These upgrades aim to provide users with a more seamless and efficient experience when investing in digital real estate assets on the Solana blockchain. The introduction of a perpetual futures DEX and cross-margin accounts allows for more flexible trading options, while the unified LP and enhanced liquidity provider protection ensure a more secure and stable environment for investors.
