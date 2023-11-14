copy link
Stakefish Ceases Support for Flow, Users Must Re-Delegate Staking to Other Validators
2023-11-14 03:16
According to Foresight News, blockchain staking service provider Stakefish has announced that it has stopped supporting Flow (FLOW). Users are now required to re-delegate their staking to other validators. The process of unstaking will still need to adhere to the unstaking period.
