Opyn CEO Zubin Koticha Steps Down Amid Regulatory Scrutiny, Andrew Lwone to Take Over

According to Foresight News, decentralized options platform Opyn's CEO, Zubin Koticha, has announced his resignation from the position due to regulatory scrutiny targeting the company. Research Director Andrew Lwone will be taking over as the new CEO of Opyn. Koticha made the announcement via a tweet, stating that he has stepped down from his role as CEO. The change in leadership comes as the company faces increased regulatory attention. Opyn is a decentralized platform that allows users to trade options on various cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin.

