Sound.xyz Integrates with Farcaster Apps Warpcast and Lens for Music Sharing and Curator Rewards

According to Foresight News, Web3 music NFT platform Sound.xyz has announced that users can now share any song or playlist from Sound.xyz to the Farcaster applications Warpcast and Lens. When other users forge using the shared link, they can receive Curator Rewards. This integration allows for a seamless sharing experience and incentivizes users to promote and share music on the platform. By offering Curator Rewards, Sound.xyz encourages users to actively participate in the music sharing process, ultimately benefiting both creators and listeners alike.

View full text