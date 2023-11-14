Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Treasury and IRS Proposal Could Destroy American DeFi Industry, Warns Blockchain Association

Binance News
2023-11-14 02:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the Blockchain Association has warned that a proposed redefinition of the term 'broker' in a federal tax rule by the U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could potentially destroy or push offshore any decentralized finance (DeFi) project in the United States. In a 33-page comment submitted to the IRS, the leading crypto lobbying group argued that the proposed change would broaden the term 'broker' to apply to any centralized crypto exchange operating in the United States or any crypto project that directly or indirectly facilitates the transfer of digital assets belonging to another person. This would make American centralized exchanges and decentralized finance projects subject to the same reporting rules as bond and stock brokers, which the Blockchain Association claims is an impossible standard to impose on DeFi projects. The group's argument is based on the fact that the entire purpose of DeFi is to create trustless financial systems by leveraging smart contracts and automation to prevent a project's creator from having control over or access to users' finances and information. The Blockchain Association believes that any attempt to link wallet addresses to personal identities would create a serious and permanent privacy issue for users. The proposed IRS rule has been open for a 74-day period of public comment that ends today, and has received over 124,000 public comments. The IRS held a public hearing regarding the rule, after which it will decide on its adoption. Marisa Tashman Coppel, senior counsel at the Blockchain Association, who spoke at the hearing, said that IRS regulators were engaged and asked thoughtful questions, suggesting they are taking seriously the concerns regarding decentralized tech, NFTs, and stablecoins.
View full text